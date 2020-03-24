KT Rama Rao takes up ‘Safe Hands’ challenge during coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday took the ‘Safe Hands’ challenge and shared a video where he is seen washing his hand. The minister took the challenge as Sudarshan Pattnaik, a sand artist, nominated him for the same amid Coronovirus outbreak.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Rama Rao said, “Focus on your hands. This is called ‘Safe Hands’ challenge. You have to rub the hand with soap for 20 seconds properly!”

He in turn nominated PM Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, actor Amitabh Bachchan, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and author Marc Benioff.