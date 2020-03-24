STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maintain hygiene in quarantine centres: HC directs Telangana government

When the matter came up for hearing, state advocate general BS Prasad told the court that the government has improved facilities in these centres.

Published: 24th March 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:02 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to take necessary steps ensuring that hygienic conditions are maintained in all the quarantine centres where the international air passengers are kept for mandatory 14 days quarantine.

The bench passed this order in the suo moto taken up PIL which is based on news reports published in various daily newspapers regarding the pathetic conditions prevailing in various quarantine  centres notified in the State to house international air travellers.

The news reports highlighted the pathetic conditions prevailing in quarantine centres and pointed out lack of basic amenities such as defunct toilet flushes, lack of running water, inadequate drinking water, unhygienic conditions, two to three people in one room.

When the matter came up for hearing, state advocate general BS Prasad told the court that the government has improved facilities in these centres. While appreciating the measures taken by the government, the bench directed the State to ensure maintenance of hygienic conditions in all the quarantine centres with regard to supply of drinking water, food, power supply, fans, facilities in washrooms and so on. It also directed the State officials to see that only one person is accommodated in each room instead of two or three people.

App to track people
In another case, a division bench of the High Court on Monday asked the petitioner IT company  Containe Technologies Private Limited of the city, to first approach the Telangana government and brief about the app developed by it. The app, the company claims would geo-fence those people coming from foreign countries hit by Coronavirus that are required to be self-quarantined. On entering the residence, a geo-fence would be created by the application with a radius of 500 meters from such location.

The bench is dealing with a PIL filed by Containe Technologies, represented by its director Anand Kumar Seethala, expressing its readiness to assist the authorities with its app which is free of cost to track the immigrants who have entered the country.  The only way is to control its spread and monitor closely all the identified patients.

Petitioner’s counsel PVA Padmanabham told the court about the innovative solutions developed by the IT company to deal with the problem. A mobile application (titled Janata tracker) was developed for the purpose, he added and urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to consider their offer. After hearing the submissions, the bench asked the petitioner to approach the state officials first with their suggestions.

