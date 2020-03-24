Politics should not come in way of tackling COVID 19: Nama Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed with TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao that politics should not come in the way of dealing with Coronavirus. After the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Monday, Nama along with leaders of all parties called on Narendra Modi.

During the discussion, Nama recalled how the members of some political parties stalled the proceedings in the Lok Sabha on Monday demanding financial package to tackle Coronavirus. The TRS MP said that at least on issues like Coronavirus, leaders of all political parties responded in a responsible manner and they should not politicise such issues. Responding to Nama’s comment, Modi said: “yes”.

Nama also explained to the Prime Minster that the Telangana government has announced `3,000 crore package to tackle spread of the virus. He further informed Modi that the TS government has decided to provide 12 kg rice to each person and `1,500 cash to each family. This would benefit around 90 lakh families in the State, he said.

