STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Politics should not come in way of tackling COVID 19: Nama Nageswara Rao

Meanwhile, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao’s granddaughter Alekhya’s marriage, which was scheduled on April 4, has been postponed due to Coronavirus.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed with TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao that politics should not come in the way of dealing with Coronavirus.  After the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Monday, Nama along with leaders of all parties called on Narendra Modi.

During the discussion, Nama recalled how  the members of some political parties stalled the proceedings in the Lok Sabha on Monday demanding  financial package to tackle Coronavirus.  The TRS MP said that at least on  issues like Coronavirus, leaders of all political parties responded in a responsible manner and they should not politicise such issues. Responding to Nama’s comment, Modi said: “yes”.

Nama also explained to the Prime Minster that the Telangana government has announced `3,000 crore package to tackle spread of the virus.  He further informed Modi that the TS government has decided to provide 12 kg rice to each person and `1,500 cash to each family. This would benefit around 90 lakh families in the State, he said.

Meanwhile, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao’s granddaughter Alekhya’s marriage, which was scheduled on April 4, has been postponed due to Coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nama Nageswara Rao Telangana covid 19 Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp