Telangana: Banks to work from 10 am - 2 pm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the public and private sector banks continued their operations with a truncated schedule from 10 am to 2 pm on Monday. The new half-day schedule will continue until the lockdown imposed by the State and Central governments ends. Transactions at ATMs remained unaffected.

Meanwhile, the Indian Banks Association (IBA) on Monday issued a set of guidance to the banks in accordance with the GO 45 and appealed to its stakeholders to adhere to the guidelines meticulously.

The guidelines suggested that banks screen customers at the entrances before they enter.

The banks were kept open for rendering essential services such as cash deposits, withdrawal, government transactions, remittance and cheque clearances.