Telangana plans to set up paddy purchase centres in villages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The civil supplies department has decided to open as many as paddy purchase centres as possible in villages to avoid crowding of farmers at market yards. A decision to this effect was taken after a review meeting conducted by Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister Gangual Kamalakar here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters later, Niranjan Reddy said that they would open new purchase centres, if necessary, to avoid farmers coming to towns and cities from far off places. The purchase centres would be opened in villages itself, he said. “There is no limit to number of purchasing centres to be opened,” the minister said.

As the State government has announced lockdown in the State, the agriculture and civil supplies department took all steps to procure paddy and maize from farmers. However, the minister advised the farmers not to gather in huge numbers at the market yards.

The farmers, officials and other workers should take all precautionary measures to control the spread of Coronavirus, the minister said.The officials will issue tokens to farmers if there is heavy rush and purchase paddy as per the token number, he said.

Green channel

Niranjan Reddy said that they have opened a green channel to ensure that milk, vegetables and other essential commodities can be transported from villages to towns. These vehicles would not be stopped at toll plazas or check posts, he said.