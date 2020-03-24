STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
University of Hyderabad asks Telangana students to vacate due to difficult times

The notification stated that students whose permanent address is in Telangana will be required to vacate the hostel by afternoon of March 24.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana students of the University of Hyderabad are worried as the university has asked them to vacate the hostels by Tuesday afternoon.

In a notification released on Monday, the UoH allowed students to stay back in the hostels on the condition of “self-social distancing” after taking an undertaking. The notification stated that students whose permanent address is in Telangana will be required to vacate the hostel by afternoon of March 24.

“They shall not be allowed to sign the undertaking,” the notification reads.

On being contacted, Prof RS Sarraju, Dean Students Welfare said, “Our intention is not to seclude the Telangana students. We are only concerned about running messes in these difficult times. Currently, there are around 1,800 students on the campus.”

He added that they will seek permission from the police to transport the students to their respective places. If not, the students will be allowed to stay back, he added.

