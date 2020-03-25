STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 scare: Kakatiya Longwall Project mine workers in Telangana seek protection

The employees alleged the management has failed to maintain safety measures in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 25th March 2020 07:45 AM

Several employees of the Kakatiya Longwall Project of the SCCL staged a protest outside the office on Tuesday

Several employees of the Kakatiya Longwall Project of the SCCL staged a protest outside the office on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Several employees of the Kakatiya Longwall Project (KLP) in Ghanpur of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district staged a protest outside the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) office on Tuesday. The employees alleged the management has failed to maintain safety measures in the view of the coronavirus outbreak. They demanded the officials to ensure adequate safety precaution for the employees.

Speaking to the media, KLP employees said that SCCL authorities have not bothered about their health. They work for hours inside the mines every day on shift bases. Nearly 200 employees work in groups in each shift inside the mines.

Employees said the management had not conduct ed any health checkups. They alleged that superintedent engineers who belonged to another State and frequently visit Telangana, were also not tested.

TAGS
Kakatiya Longwall Project Singareni Collieries Company Coronavirus
