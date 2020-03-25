COVID-19 scare: Kakatiya Longwall Project mine workers in Telangana seek protection

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Several employees of the Kakatiya Longwall Project (KLP) in Ghanpur of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district staged a protest outside the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) office on Tuesday. The employees alleged the management has failed to maintain safety measures in the view of the coronavirus outbreak. They demanded the officials to ensure adequate safety precaution for the employees.

Speaking to the media, KLP employees said that SCCL authorities have not bothered about their health. They work for hours inside the mines every day on shift bases. Nearly 200 employees work in groups in each shift inside the mines.

Employees said the management had not conduct ed any health checkups. They alleged that superintedent engineers who belonged to another State and frequently visit Telangana, were also not tested.