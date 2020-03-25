STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government to take action against persons who flout coronavirus quarantine protocol

Decision comes after learning that foreign returnees who have been advised by authorities to be on home quarantine, are brazenly venturing out, putting the lives of hundreds at risk.

Police block a street, allowing only those who are travelling to get essential commodities to pass through, during the lockdown in Hyderabad

Police block a street, allowing only those who are travelling to get essential commodities to pass through, during the lockdown in Hyderabad. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The foreign returnees who have been advised by the authorities to be on home quarantine are brazenly venturing out, putting the lives of hundreds of people at risk.

Given this, the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, has asked the authorities to seize the passports of those who violate the quarantine protocol. Also, the State government on Tuesday issued an order stating that those who do not observe the quarantine protocol should be shifted to the government quarantine facility apart from initiating penal action against them.

The move was necessitated after citizens began complaining about people who stepped out despite asked to be on home quarantine. A citizen took to Twitter and complained to MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar about a person who did not disclose to his colony members that he was advised to be on home quarantine, thus putting the lives of about 300 residents at risk. He further said they could have disinfected the colony if they knew about the situation.

Of the 7,000 people with a recent foreign travel history in Greater Hyderabad, about 10 were found flouting the quarantine protocol, forcing the Surveillance Teams of GHMC to shift them to quarantine centres maintained by the State government as a precautionary measure.

The Surveillance Teams, who have been tracking and monitoring the persons who are on home quarantine, too received some complaints with this regard. The officials said a majority of foreign returnees are strictly following the guidelines issued by the State government by remaining indoors, while only few flouted the guidelines and thus were shifted to the government quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, the MAUD issued an order directing the GHMC to maintain a database of persons with the history of foreign travel, including foreign nationals, based on the list given by the Health Department, police and Customs Department.

Sajjanar appeal

  • Sajjanar once again appealed to all those who have returned from foreign countries to report to the authorities immediately

  • They may call Rangareddy district helpline numbers: 18004250817, 040-23230811, 23230813, 23230814, 23230817 or Dial 100 or 9490617444 (Cyberabad Police)

