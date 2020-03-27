Closure of pharma firms sought in Telangana

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The residents of Polepally village, under the Polepally Special Economic Zone (SEZ) which houses various pharma firms, gathered outside the companies on Thursday, demanding that they shut operations amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite the lockdown, a few companies in Polepally have been functioning as the medicines manufactured here are exported to other countries.

However, as thousands of staff from these companies visit the village for work from Hyderabad and other areas, the villagers are worried they might contract the virus through them.

Speaking about the issue, District Collector S Venkat Rao said that a five-member team has been constituted to take stock of the issue.