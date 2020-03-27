COVID-19: Kin of other Telangana police also violate quarantine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kothagudem DSP, who recently tested positive for Coronavirus after his son contracted the virus, is not the only police official who kept his son’s return from London a secret. The kin of at least two more Hyderabad police officials (including an SP) also jumped home quarantine.

An elected representative’s son in the GHMC limits, who recently came back from a foreign country, is moving about freely. Meanwhile, a few constables have been advised home quarantine after they came into contact with Covid positive patients while delivering their duties.

The Telangana police department has stepped up monitoring the families of its personnel after the DSP incident. It has asked its staff to keep a tab on the foreign-returned children of police officials.

The Kothagudem DSP’s son had travelled to a village in West Godavari district and took part in a wedding, where he was in close contact with at least 30 persons. Further, around 20 police personnel including gunmen, security staff of the DSP have been shifted to isolation centres for tests.

Meanwhile, the Australia-returned son of a corporator was found to be moving around the city freely and neighbours reportedly alerted police on the matter. It may be recalled that the TRS MLA from Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district Koneru Konappa along with his wife, who returned from the US, also violated quarantine. Later, he was sent back into home quarantine.