STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Kin of other Telangana police also violate quarantine

The Telangana police department has stepped up monitoring the families of its personnel after the DSP incident.

Published: 27th March 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kothagudem DSP, who recently tested positive for Coronavirus after his son contracted the virus, is not the only police official who kept his son’s return from London a secret. The kin of at least two more Hyderabad police officials (including an SP) also jumped home quarantine.

An elected representative’s son in the GHMC limits, who recently came back from a foreign country, is moving about freely. Meanwhile, a few constables have been advised home quarantine after they came into contact with Covid positive patients while delivering their duties.

The Telangana police department has stepped up monitoring the families of its personnel after the DSP incident. It has asked its staff to keep a tab on the foreign-returned children of police officials.
The Kothagudem DSP’s son had travelled to a village in West Godavari district and took part in a wedding, where he was in close contact with at least 30 persons. Further, around 20 police personnel including gunmen, security staff of the DSP have been shifted to isolation centres for tests.

Meanwhile, the Australia-returned son of a corporator was found to be moving around the city freely and neighbours reportedly alerted police on the matter. It may be recalled that the TRS MLA from Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district Koneru Konappa along with his wife, who returned from the US, also violated quarantine. Later, he was sent back into home quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana police Telangana lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp