In view of COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana, free rice to be given out soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Civil Supplies Department has made all arrangements to supply 12 kg free rice per head and Rs 1,500 per family to 87 lakh white cardholders in the State. The distribution of free rice was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to ease the suffering of white ration cardholders due to the lockdown.

While rice is being distributed through the ration shops, the cash will be deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank account.

The officials on Thursday informed that the dates for free distribution of rice would be notified soon. The rice for distribution has been transported from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns to the department and would be transported to fair price shops, they said.

The department will provide 12 kg of rice per head to 647 fair price shops in Hyderabad. The process of distribution of rice has started in some districts.