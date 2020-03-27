STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministers pitch in to help the needy during COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana

KTR lends a helping hand to passengers who were stranded in Hyderabad.

Published: 27th March 2020 10:38 AM

Satyavathi Rathod

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several ministers, including IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who stayed indoors in the initial days of lockdown, ventured out on Thursday to help the needy as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.“We are elected to serve people and if not now, when will we serve them,” said the Chief Minister while directing the elected representatives to extend support to all people in these tough times.

Accordingly, all the Ministers left for their constituencies, including Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who left for Siddipet on Thursday.

On his way to Siddipet, he met several people who were stranded near Shamirpet on their way to their native places. They poured out their woes to Harish Rao, who in turn directed the police to let them continue their journey, as most of them even had valid passes.

Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao toured some of the areas in Hyderabad and helped passengers who were stranded in the city while on their way home.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy met some of the stranded passengers at check-posts on Andhra-Telangana border. The minister, after speaking to the Chief Minister on the issue, let the passengers, who have been waiting at the check-posts to leave for their villages for over 24 hours, to pass through near Vadapalli and other places.

Also, those who were waiting on the Andhra side to enter Telangana were let in. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao visited the Rythu Bazaar in Hanamkonda and enquired with people about the prices being charged by the vendors for vegetables. He directed the officials to list the prices of different vegetables and display it for all to see. On the occasion, he warned the traders against selling vegetables at higher prices. He also asked them to follow social-distancing, to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Satyavathi Rathod too interacted with people in respective segments and asked them to maintain distance from one another while purchasing essential commodities or attending emergency services at hospitals. On Thursday, R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and others spoke with foreign returnees, who were quarantined, and enquired about their health.

