184 patients under Covid-19 observation in Telangana, says Governor

The Governor stated that so far 1,341 samples have been tested. Six labs in government hospitals have been designated to conduct tests on samples.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan during the video conference

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that a total of 3,718 persons reported at Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital till now of which 940 were admitted. Of these, till now, 756 have been discharged after they were tested negative for Covid-19 and 184 patients are currently under admission. Also, the district hospital at King Koti has been converted as an exclusive Covid-19 Hospital with 350 beds and 50 ICU beds.

The Governor gave out these figures during a video conference held by President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu with Governors of all States, Lt Governors and Administrators of Union Territories on issues related to Covid-19 on Friday.

Speaking in the conference, Soundararajan also informed that a total of 20,475 persons with history of foreign travel were mandated to home quarantine as per rules. Of these, 1,244 completed home quarantine as on March 25 and rest are still under quarantine. The Governor informed the President that all the necessary equipment, consumables, disposables etc are being procured and orders have been placed for procurement of 500 ventilators and 200 BiPAP machines among others. She added that 23 private hospitals had come forward to provide isolation facilities in their hospitals.

The Governor stated that so far 1,341 samples have been tested. Six labs in government hospitals have been designated to conduct tests on samples.

COVID CONFERENCE

King Koti converted into exclusive Covid Hospital with 350 beds and 50 ICU beds. Tamilisai Soundararajan informed President Kovind that a total of 20,475 persons with history of foreign travel were mandated to home quarantine. Of these, 1,244 completed their quarantine on March 25

