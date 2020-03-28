STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electricity demand in Telangana falls to 9,836 MW

The power demand in the State which had risen to record 13,168 MW on February 18, has fallen to 9,836 MW.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The power demand in the State which had risen to record 13,168 MW on February 18, has fallen to 9,836 MW. This is mainly because of the closure of industries and shops and establishments due to the lockdown and curfew.

The power demand will further decrease after April 10, when the Rabi crop cultivation will be over.But as most people are confined to homes, the usage of air-conditioners and air-coolers is likely to go up and it may cause slight increase in power demand in mid-summer.

But, there will be no problem to any category of consumer in the State and all of them would get 24X7 power supply during this summer too. “TS Genco and TS Transco chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao and his team are doing a good job,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday.

