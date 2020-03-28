Free rice distribution deferred in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the existing rules mandate beneficiaries to input biometric details such as fingerprints, the civil supplies authorities have deferred distribution of rice for at last two days. The free rice for the beneficiaries, who are affected by the lockdown, will be distributed after sorting out the issue.

According to sources, the Public Distribution System (PDS) for rice had to be delivered on Friday, following directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. As per rules, any beneficiary (family member) of a ration cardholder has to give thumb impression.

As Covid-19 can spread through direct or indirect contact, authorities are mulling over nullifying the biometric input rule in view of safety.

When contacted, P Satyanarayana Reddy, Commissioner of Civil Supplies said, “Once the issue is sorted out technically, we will issue PDS rice.”