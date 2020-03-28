K T Rama Rao thanks Thackeray for helping stranded Telugus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao thanked Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray for his prompt response to a tweet by KTR. The IT Minister had informed Thackeray about a group of Telugus stuck in Mumbai after the lockdown and requested assistance for them. A twitter user had urged KTR to help the group of Telugus along with a video of them asking for help.Thackeray tweeted saying “@KTRTRS ji, thank you. Will do and ensure they are safe and fine, will revert on it as soon as we connect with them.” This was followed by a tweet by the Covid-19 control room of Maharashtra saying that essentials will be sent to the people and their safety will be ensured.