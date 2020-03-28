Most in single day: Telangana records 14 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 59

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the sharpest rise in the Coronavirus cases recorded in a single day, Telangana witnessed 14 new positive cases on Friday, taking the total number to 59 in the State.

While details of these new cases are yet to be known, one patient had already recovered and discharged, leaving 58 active cases for the State to tackle. Meanwhile, Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivas Rao clarified that the condition of all others who had tested positive up to Thursday was normal and none of them are in the ICU or on a ventilator.

“All the patients are under observation. There are no complications requiring intensive care or ventilators. In fact, of all the positive cases, five are senior citizens who are Indonesian nationals but they are also recovering well,” he said at a webinar.

He further stated that the State is fully geared up to treat any complications or severity in cases of Covid-19 as merely three to four per cent of all cases would need to be in ICU and of them only two per cent might required to be put on ventilators.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, speaking at a news conference, stated that the State had kept private medical colleges on standby mode to make the required arrangements to treat the patients if there is a sudden spike in Coronavirus cases.