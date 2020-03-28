STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Most in single day: Telangana records 14 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 59

While details of these new cases are yet to be known, one patient had already recovered and discharged, leaving 58 active cases for the State to tackle.

Published: 28th March 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers are screened for body temperature as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad.(Photo | Express/S Senbagapandiyan)

Passengers are screened for body temperature as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad.(Photo | Express/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the sharpest rise in the Coronavirus cases recorded in a single day, Telangana witnessed  14 new positive cases on Friday, taking the total number to 59 in the State.

While details of these new cases are yet to be known, one patient had already recovered and discharged, leaving 58 active cases for the State to tackle. Meanwhile, Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivas Rao clarified that the condition of all others who had tested positive up to Thursday was normal and none of them are in the ICU or on a ventilator.

“All the patients are under observation. There are no complications requiring intensive care or ventilators. In fact, of all the positive cases, five are senior citizens who are Indonesian nationals but they are also recovering well,” he said at a webinar.

He further stated that the State is fully geared up to treat any complications or severity in cases of Covid-19 as merely three to four per cent of all cases would need to be in ICU and of them only two per cent might required to be put on ventilators.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, speaking at a news conference, stated that the State had kept private medical colleges on standby mode to make the required arrangements to treat the patients if there is a sudden spike in Coronavirus cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Telangana
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp