We’ll come to you to procure paddy, Telangana CM tells farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Against the backdrop of an unprecedented lockdown across the State and country, the State government faces a herculean task of purchasing around 38 lakh tonne of paddy. The paddy purchases will start from April 1. The State government has been making the required logistical arrangements for the purchase of paddy. However, the government requires a whopping Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore to procure the entire paddy stock.

The State expects a bumper crop this time as the area under irrigation has increased due to the Kaleshwaram Project and other lift irrigation schemes. Elaborating on the arrangements for paddy procurement at the press meet on Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured farmers that they had nothing to worry about. “Farmers need not come to the market yards located in the nearby towns. Purchasing centres will be opened in villages,” Rao said.

The CM also said that they were in touch with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise a loan for the money required to procure the paddy. Rao said that all the regular market yards in towns and cities would be closed. “The entire staff of market yards will be deployed in villages to procure paddy directly from the farmers,” Rao said. Immediately after the procurement, the government will pay the amounts to farmers through cheques.

“The procurement will take place for about one month. If necessary, the primary schools, zilla parishad schools and junior colleges in the respective villages will be used as temporary godowns,” the CM said. If any trader wants to go to villages and procure the paddy, the government will issue permission. Rao will hold a video conference with district collectors, agriculture and marketing officers on Sunday to fine-tune the paddy procurement plans.

Modi pats CM on Covid combat

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone on Friday on measures being taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister told the Chief Minister that he was available round-the-clock, in case of any emergency. Modi also praised Rao and the State government for taking up effective measures to stem the spread of the Coronavirus. “I thank the Prime Minister for his words,” Rao said. “As far as possible, the Covid-19 tests will be conducted by government laboratories. After that, private laboratories be allowed.” he said.