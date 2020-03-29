STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alcohol withdrawal claims two lives in Nizamabad district

Two persons died due to alcohol-related illnesses in Sainagar and Mudiraj Galli in Nizamabad town on Saturday.

By MVK Sastry
NIZAMABAD: Be it alcohol withdrawal or poisoning, the lack of availability of toddy is adversely affecting the minds and bodies of alcoholics in Nizamabad. In fact, two persons died due to alcohol-related illnesses in Sainagar and Mudiraj Galli in Nizamabad town on Saturday.

While the family of one of the deceased suspects that he died due to alcohol withdrawal, the other’s kin says she consumed poison. Bhushan, one of the deceased, suffered seizures before his death. His family says that he had not been drinking toddy for the past few days and was physically and mentally affected by it.  The other deceased, Shakuntala, consumed phenyl due to unavailability of toddy, according to her family.

There have been reports of alcoholics suffering from insomnia as well. Families say they’re acting strange -- they lose their temper, misbehave with others and so on.  Meanwhile, the Government General Hospital (GGH), in Nizamabad, has set up a special ward with 20 beds just for those suffering from alcohol withdrawal. As per the directions of GGH superintendent Dr M Nageshwar Rao, a meeting was conducted regarding the treatment of alcoholism with doctors. 

The HOD of the Psychiatric Department and Assistant Professor Dr A Vishal is supervising the special ward. Another alcoholic commits suicide in Hyderabad. In another case of suicide due to withdrawal symptoms, an alcoholic who could not source liquor due to the lockdown, hung himself at Balanagar. The victim, U Sreenu (37) had been missing since Wednesday and his decomposed body was found hanging in the forest area near IDPL late on Friday night.

According to police, Sreenu, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Jeedimetla is a daily labourer who was addicted to alcohol. He had been severely depressed when all wine shops were shut. 

Fear of Corona drives a 40-year-old man to kill himself
Suryapeta: Fear of Covid drove a 40-year-old man to suicide in Karivirala village of Thungathurthy mandal on Saturday. According to the police, R Srinivas was suffering from fever for the last five days and underwent treatment at a hospital in Suryapeta. Though the tests returned negative, he suspected that he was infected.

