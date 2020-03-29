Chiranjeevi launches CCC Mana Kosam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the global economy hard and left many jobless. When it comes to the entertainment industry, the nation-wide lockdown has not just affected the functioning of theatres but has also halted film and television productions across the country.

The Telugu film industry has stepped forward to provide financial assistance to daily wage workers and other lower-income groups who have been affected by the shutdown of the entertainment industry.

Actor Chiranjeevi, along with a host of industry bigwigs from Tollywood on Saturday, set up an initiative named Corona Crisis Charity Mana Kosam (CCC Mana Kosam) to offer financial support to the income-starved in the industry. The decision was taken after consulting all associations functioning currently in the industry.

Making a statement on the initiative, director N Shankar said, “Keeping the ongoing crisis due to Coronavirus in mind, we have come forward and launched an initiative, the Corona Crisis Charity Mana Kosam, to support families of those in need.

The group will function with Chiranjeevi garu as its chairman. We seek to bring much-needed relief to workers who are struggling to cope with the lockdown. We request people to help prevent the spread of the virus and support our initiative.”Besides Chiranjeevi, other celebrities like Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Suresh Babu have also announced relief for the film workers.