Telangana COVID-19 control room gets flurry of calls

Along with these, seven persons who were in need of dialysis, six pregnant women who could not go to hospital, were assisted by the police after they approached the control room on Saturday. 

Published: 29th March 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Calls about non-functional gas regulators, lack of supplies for pets, and people seeking ways to help the homeless, were some of the issues resolved by Cyberabad police after complaints were raised with their dedicated Covid-19 control room.

The 24/7 control room also received calls about people jumping home quarantine, crowds gathering outdoors, complaints against hostel owners, children playing in the streets, and essentials sold at high prices.

For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
