Telangana COVID-19 control room gets flurry of calls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calls about non-functional gas regulators, lack of supplies for pets, and people seeking ways to help the homeless, were some of the issues resolved by Cyberabad police after complaints were raised with their dedicated Covid-19 control room.

Along with these, seven persons who were in need of dialysis, six pregnant women who could not go to the hospital, were assisted by the police after they approached the control room on Saturday. The 24/7 control room also received calls about people jumping home quarantine, crowds gathering outdoors, complaints against hostel owners, children playing in the streets, and essentials sold at high prices.