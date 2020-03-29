STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

India under lockdown: Future uncertain, Hyderabad labourers head home on foot

Drenched  completely in sweat, a family of three walk hurriedly under a hot sun near Mehdipatnam main road.

Published: 29th March 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

A family of migrant workers, who are headed for their hometown of Achampet, walk under a hot sun in Secunderabad on Saturday | SATHYA KEERTHI

By MAYANKTIWARI
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drenched completely in sweat, a family of three walk hurriedly under a hot sun near Mehdipatnam main road. The small Rajasthani family is among hundreds of migrant workers who, left with no choice but to travel on foot due to lockdown, ventured out on an unforgiving Saturday afternoon, hoping to safely reach their native places amid fears of deadly Coronavirus.

“We are walking towards Aramgarh crossroads to reach the Highway. From there we are hoping find and board a truck to Dhol (in Rajasthan), said Rajesh Kushwaha, the 35-year-old head of the family. “We have started walking from Begumpet after our employer threw us out. He also refused to pay us for the work we did,” he added as his exhausted wife and eight-year-old daughter looked on.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

“This is getting very distressful. There is no transport available. I have nowhere to go with my family in this city. I certainly cannot make them stay on the road. So, I have decided to move towards the highway, towards the truck stand. Hopefully we will find one that will take us to to Rajasthan,” he said with worry writ large on his face. Like Kushwaha there are many migrant labourers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha who came to the city for work and have now started their journey homewards.

While those from other states are resorting to hitchhiking in trucks, migrant labourers from within Telangana have started to walk to their native places. The State and Centre have made it clear that labourers and contract staff should be paid salaries during the lockdown period.

‘We’ll have food if we reach our village’

However, the migrant labourers the Express spoke to revealed that the situation is pathetic as their employers refused to pay them, leaving the workers to fend for themselves. Speaking to Express, N Nagaraj (59) of Mahbubnagar, who along with his two sons, their wives and four young grandchildren was waiting under a tree near Narsingi after a 30-km walk from Nampally, said: “We have to walk till Bijnapalli village in Mahbubnagar district.

After the lockdown, we were asked to leave from the construction site and the contractor stopped feeding us. We have money to pay, but there is no transport.” “My son Raju has a met with an accident last week and he cannot even walk properly. But, we have no choice. If this continues we will have to starve in the city. At least we have food in our village to eat and live,” he said. Fortunately for these migrant labourers, the police officials, while strictly enforcing lockdown norms, are allowing them to continue their trek back home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus India under lockdown COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp