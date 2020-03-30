STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Despite Supreme Court orders, Telangana yet to decide on release of prisoners

Though the Apex Court directed States to decongest jails to ensure social distancing among prisoners, Telangana government is yet to constitute a committee in this regard.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as other States are releasing some prisoners in order to decongest jails, the Telangana government is yet to constitute a committee in this regard. In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus in prisons, the Supreme Court had directed States to release prisoners on parole.

However, taking stock of the situation, the TS Prisons Department officials are generating a list of prisoners under various categories to ensure the Supreme Court’s guidelines are maintained.“As and when the meeting is conveyed, we can hand over the lists to the committee to take a decision,” said a highly placed officer who wished to remain anonymous.

According to the department sources, prisoners with more cases and bad conduct during the jail term may not be released on parole. The parole may be granted till the end of the current prevailing situation, authorities said.

Experts across the globe are advising social distancing to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Taking this into account, recounting the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution, the Apex Court had directed States to decongest jails to ensure social distancing among the prisoners, while observing that overcrowding of prisons is a matter of serious concern.

“We direct that each State/Union Territory shall constitute a High Powered Committee comprising of (i) Chairman of the State Legal Services Committee, (ii) the Principal Secretary (Home/Prison) by whatever designation is known as, (ii) Director-General of Prison(s), to determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole or an interim bail for such period as may be thought appropriate,” said a Supreme Court bench comprising of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices L N Rao and Surya Kant.Following these orders, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh governments have already announced the release of over 10,000 prisoners in each State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Telangana prisoners Telangana COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp