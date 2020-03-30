STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Migrant labourers in Telangana will be looked after: KCR

The CM added that there are about 3.5 lakh migrant labourers in Telangana, who mostly hail from Jharkhand and Bihar

Published: 30th March 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing the media in Hyderabad on Sunday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing the media in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government, in a decisive step, has come to the rescue of migrant labourers stuck in Telangana on account of the nationwide lockdown.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, speaking to the media on Sunday, said all their needs would be taken care of.

“We will provide them with shelter and 12-kg rice, in addition to Rs 500 to each member of a family of a maximum of four.”

The CM added that there are about 3.5 lakh migrant labourers in Telangana, who mostly hail from Jharkhand and Bihar.

Reiterating that the government would not let the migrants starve, Rao said they could approach an MLA, Collector or SP if they meet with trouble.

With reference to the procurement of foodgrains, the CM allayed fears among farmers over the prospect of having to resort to distress sale.

The government would procure the last kg of rice or maize from them, he said.

“We have a bumper crop of 40 lakh tonnes this time. The government is prepared to procure it, if the millers do not do it by paying the MSP. The Civil Supplies Corporation has Rs 20,000 crore at its disposal,” the CM said.

He advised the farmers not to rush to the market yards as there would be no one there to buy their produce.

“The government would procure your produce from your respective villages. The Agriculture Department will issue coupons to the farmers, and accordingly, the government officials would procure the foodgrains on an appointed date and time,” Rao said.

He urged the villagers not to obstruct the movement of the trucks by placing barricades on roads to their villages. 

“There will be no problem as far as payment is concerned. If the farmer produces his passbook and account number, money would be credited,” he said, pointing out that the procurement would go on till April 15. He further said the government would procure 1,500 harvesters from Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana migrant labourers Telangana lockdown
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp