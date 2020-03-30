Migrant labourers in Telangana will be looked after: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government, in a decisive step, has come to the rescue of migrant labourers stuck in Telangana on account of the nationwide lockdown.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, speaking to the media on Sunday, said all their needs would be taken care of.

“We will provide them with shelter and 12-kg rice, in addition to Rs 500 to each member of a family of a maximum of four.”

The CM added that there are about 3.5 lakh migrant labourers in Telangana, who mostly hail from Jharkhand and Bihar.

Reiterating that the government would not let the migrants starve, Rao said they could approach an MLA, Collector or SP if they meet with trouble.

With reference to the procurement of foodgrains, the CM allayed fears among farmers over the prospect of having to resort to distress sale.

The government would procure the last kg of rice or maize from them, he said.

“We have a bumper crop of 40 lakh tonnes this time. The government is prepared to procure it, if the millers do not do it by paying the MSP. The Civil Supplies Corporation has Rs 20,000 crore at its disposal,” the CM said.

He advised the farmers not to rush to the market yards as there would be no one there to buy their produce.

“The government would procure your produce from your respective villages. The Agriculture Department will issue coupons to the farmers, and accordingly, the government officials would procure the foodgrains on an appointed date and time,” Rao said.

He urged the villagers not to obstruct the movement of the trucks by placing barricades on roads to their villages.

“There will be no problem as far as payment is concerned. If the farmer produces his passbook and account number, money would be credited,” he said, pointing out that the procurement would go on till April 15. He further said the government would procure 1,500 harvesters from Tamil Nadu.