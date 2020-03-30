Ordnance factory starts making sanitisers, masks in Telangana's Medak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Joining the fight against Covid-19, the Ordnance Factory in Medak has started manufacturing hand sanitisers and masks to help the State overcome the shortage of these two items.

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Medak also designated beds for isolation wards.

In the phase, the OFB will be manufacturing 13,000 litres of sanitisers and as many masks as possible with the available raw materials.

Speaking on the designated beds for isolation wards, an official said: “OFB has designated 285 beds for isolation wards.

"More than 20 beds have been earmarked for isolation wards at Ordnance Factory in Medak to handle such cases.”