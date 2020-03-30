'Pure cruelty': Owaisi slams Central government on ignoring migrant workers’ plight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Central government over the mass migration of hundreds of daily labourers from Delhi.

Stating that the lockdown lacked proper planning, Owaisi said it was “plain cruelty”.

In a tweet, Owaisi said, “What kind of a Central lockdown is this where some migrants are allowed to travel while others aren’t? If the govt can bus back Delhi’s UP migrants, should @TelanganaCMO also aid the stranded migrants from Bihar UP West Bengal & Jharkhand who want to return, by bussing them back?”

In another tweet he said, “What uniform policy is this where migrants in Delhi are being bussed while stranded migrants in Telangana are left with no bank account, no ration card and no safety net? If UP can take back its migrants, should Telangana also do the same?”