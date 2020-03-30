Telangana winning fight against COVID-19 as 11 patients to be discharged today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the national Covid panic, a silver lining is that the State government announced that 11 Coronavirus positive patients have tested negative after treatment on Sunday and that they would be discharged on Monday.

However, three more people tested positive on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 70. Of them, one has already been discharged and with 11 more set to be discharged on Sunday, the number of active cases in the State now drops to 58.

According to protocol, the discharged patients would have to be under home quarantine for another 14 days for precautionary purposes.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “All the other patients under treatment at Gandhi Hospital are stable and recovering, except for a 56-year-old man who is slightly serious. I believe most of them would recover soon, leaving about 30 to 35 positive cases to treat. Close to 25,937 people are under quarantine at present under the supervision of 5,746 teams. They are all responding well with no symptoms. Over the course of the next nine days, the quarantine period of these people will end.”

Giving a detailed schedule of the patients to be discharged, he said: “On March 30, quarantine will end for 1,899 people, for 1,440 people on March 31, for 1,461 people on April 1, for 1,887 on April 2, for 1,476 on April 3, for 1,453 on April 4, for 1,914 on April 5, for 454 April 6 and for 397 on April 7.”

“After April 7, God willing, there would be no Corona positive cases in the State,” he added.

The Chief Minister also cautioned people to observe self-discipline. “Since India’s healthcare system is not the best, and the only possible “weapon” we have in our hands is to stop the spread of Covid-19 by practising social distancing and adhering to the lockdown,” he said.

“The ban on all international and domestic flights, and at sea ports and blocking of national terrestrial borders has prevented carriers of virus from other countries or from other states. We have already started receiving international acclaim for the way that the country has been tackling the epidemic,” he said.

“A person in South Korea, who was not aware that she was infected, spread it among 59,000 people that she came in contact with. So, I urge people to not move in groups and maintain proper hygiene and social distancing,” he said.

KCR hints at part pay for govt staffers

The lockdown is bleeding the State and has caused a revenue loss of `12,000 crore to the Telangana government in the last fortnight. Asked if the State would be able to pay salaries to the employees, CM KCR said, “The salaries may be delayed. We may have to go in for part payment. The government employees are also part of the society. They too should share the burden. The MLAs are also unlikely to get their salaries. If necessary we will go for a overdraft of `10,000 crore.”