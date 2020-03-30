Telangana's first COVID-19 survivor dispels fears over coronavirus

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first person to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Telanagna, who later recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospital — identified as Rama Gampa Teja, shared his experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

Teja, who is an IT professional, spoke about how scared he was being among the first few positive cases of Covid-19 in India, and how he eventually got better and discharged from the hospital.

He also spoke about how he is still taking precautions as the country continues to be under lockdown to fight the deadly disease.

When asked what is his message for the people, Teja said, “Everyone is thinking quarantine is like being in jail but people should understant that quarantine is for their and their family’s safety. Home quarantine is not a stigma.”

Modi suggested that Teja should make an audio regarding his experience and share it on social media, so that people listen to it and do not feel scared.

Teja said that he had gone to Dubai on official duty and on his return, he developed symptoms, including fever. Within five to six days of his arrival in Hyderabad, he said he was isolated at Gandhi Hospital and his tests for Covid-19 returned positive. However, the news of his family members testing negative provided great comfort for him.

“At first, I was scared. I couldn’t believe that I had tested positive. This (the fear) lasted for two to three days after I got admitted in hospital. However, as the days progressed and thanks to the treatment, my condition started changing for the better,” he said.

Still taking precautions

Praising the doctors, Teja said “The doctors and nurses were very good. They used to talk to me for two to three times every day, asking how I was feeling, consoling me, telling me that nothing will happen.” He said he continues to take precautions. “After getting discharged I was told to quarantine myself at home for 14 days. Even now, I am at my home, always wearing a mask and taking precautions.”