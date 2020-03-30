STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's first COVID-19 survivor dispels fears over coronavirus

Teja, who is an IT professional, spoke about how scared he was being among the first few positive cases of Covid-19 in India, and how he eventually got better and discharged from the hospital.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representative image (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first person to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Telanagna, who later recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospital — identified as Rama Gampa Teja, shared his experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

Teja, who is an IT professional, spoke about how scared he was being among the first few positive cases of Covid-19 in India, and how he eventually got better and discharged from the hospital.

He also spoke about how he is still taking precautions as the country continues to be under lockdown to fight the deadly disease.

When asked what is his message for the people, Teja said, “Everyone is thinking quarantine is like being in jail but people should understant that quarantine is for their and their family’s safety. Home quarantine is not a stigma.”

Modi suggested that Teja should make an audio regarding his experience and share it on social media, so that people listen to it and do not feel scared.

Teja said that he had gone to Dubai on official duty and on his return, he developed symptoms, including fever. Within five to six days of his arrival in Hyderabad, he said he was isolated at Gandhi Hospital and his tests for Covid-19 returned positive. However, the news of his family members testing negative provided great comfort for him.

“At first, I was scared. I couldn’t believe that I had tested positive. This (the fear) lasted for two to three days after I got admitted in hospital. However, as the days progressed and thanks to the treatment, my condition started changing for the better,” he said.

Still taking precautions

Praising the doctors, Teja said “The doctors and nurses were very good. They used to talk to me for two to three times every day, asking how I was feeling, consoling me, telling me that nothing will happen.” He said he continues to take precautions. “After getting discharged I was told to quarantine myself at home for 14 days. Even now, I am at my home, always wearing a mask and taking precautions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana coronavirus cases Coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp