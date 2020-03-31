STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

1,000 people from Telangana estimated to have attended Markaz prayers in Delhi's Nizamuddin: Officials

A government press release late Monday said the six persons who attended the congregation between March 13 and 15 died due to coronavirus.

Published: 31st March 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

eople who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana administration is estimating that over 1,000 people from the state might have attended a religious congregation in the national capital's Nizamuddin area earlier this month, a senior official said adding the search is on to identify people who came in contact with them.

The State government intensified its efforts following the death of six people who attended the meeting.

A government press release late Monday said the six persons who attended the congregation between March 13 and 15 died due to coronavirus.

"We estimate over 1,000 persons might have attended the congregation in Delhi. Respective district collectors and police personnel were on the job to locate people who came in contact with them after their return.

Family members of the deceased were quarantined depending on the symptoms they show," the official told 'PTI'.

ALSO READ | Tracking COVID-19 'super spreader': From J&K to Tablighi event in Delhi and back via UP

Two of the six died in Gandhi Hospital and one each in two different private hospitals here and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns succumbed, the release had said without mentioning the time of deaths.

Till Monday night, Telangana reported 77 coronavirus positive cases, out of which 14 have been discharged.

Since those who participated in Markaz religious prayer meeting were inflicted with coronavirus, all those who participated in the prayers should inform the officials concerned, the government appealed.

It also requested anyone who has information about them should alert the government, the Medical and Health Department of Telangana State had stated in a statement.

When contacted, Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy said as of now more than 200 people who are either related to or came in contact with the 53 people who attended the religious prayer from the city have been quarantined.

"One person is still in Delhi and with one death now all the 51 (who had been to Delhi) are under quarantine," Reddy said.

A senior official of Gadwal district said the immediate contacts of the deceased are also being identified and quarantined.

"His (deceased's) son and daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were shifted to Gandhi Hospital after they reported to district administration with fever.

Theson and daughter-in-law havetested positive and are under treatment," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Nizamuddin Nizamuddin Markaz
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala
Gallery
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
While we get to watch new films all the time, the lockdown could be a golden chance to catch up with a few classics across genres. We pick a few old films that you might want to revisit, that will let you relax and bust the stress of lockdown. Of course, this is not a definitive list.
'Hera Pheri' to 'Aunty No 1': The classic Bollywood feel-good binge guide for beating lockdown stress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp