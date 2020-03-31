62-year-old dies of cardiac issues in isolation ward

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 62-year-old man died of cardiac-related problems in the isolation ward of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad on Monday.

The man was one of the 94 people who were kept in isolation after they had come in contact with an elderly person tested positive for Covid.

The deceased was a native of Quilla in Nizamabad town. Hospital officials told the media that the death was not due to Coronavirus. Meanwhile, Collector C Narayana Reddy, through a video conference, praised the officials for their fight against Covid. He urged all to maintain same.