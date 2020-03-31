CCMB gets coronavirus testing kits; to test 60 samples today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) would start conducting tests for Covid-19 on samples sent by the Telangana government from Tuesday.

The central research institution received around 1,000 test kits along with reagents on Monday night. The CCMB also received around 60 samples on Monday, said CCMB Director, Dr RK Mishra.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a media release, had said that a consignment of medical supplies, including kits, were delivered to various parts of the country, including Hyderabad, by Air India and Alliance Air flights.

The Hyderabad-based central research facility would also help in increasing the number of genome sequence data of the SARS-CoV-2(novel coronavirus) submitted by India to the GISAID.

Dr Mishra told Express that the CCMB is looking to sequence around 10 samples and submit them to GISAID. Only two samples have been submitted by India till now.

Dr Mishra added that the CCMB has already started growing the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the lab so that an assay system can be developed.

This would help in developing new drugs. The research facility is also looking at developing new and cheaper ways of testing the samples so that testing can be done quickly and for a large number of people.

The CCMB has also trained around 25 medical personnel to work in the five medical colleges in Hyderabad and one in Warangal that have been accorded permission to test the samples.