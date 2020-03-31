STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CCMB gets coronavirus testing kits; to test 60 samples today

The central research institution received around 1,000 test kits along with reagents on Monday night. The CCMB also received around 60 samples on Monday, said CCMB Director, Dr RK Mishra.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

A member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center COVID-19 testing team holds a biohazard bag outside their testing site, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in New York.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) would start conducting tests for Covid-19 on samples sent by the  Telangana government from Tuesday.

The central research institution received around 1,000 test kits along with reagents on Monday night. The CCMB also received around 60 samples on Monday, said CCMB Director, Dr RK Mishra.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a media release, had said that a consignment of medical supplies, including kits, were delivered to various parts of the country, including Hyderabad, by Air India and Alliance Air flights.

The Hyderabad-based central research facility would also help in increasing the number of genome sequence data of the SARS-CoV-2(novel coronavirus) submitted by India to the GISAID.

Dr Mishra told Express that the CCMB is looking to sequence around 10 samples and submit them to GISAID. Only two samples have been submitted by India till now.

Dr Mishra added that the CCMB has already started growing the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the lab so that an assay system can be developed.

This would help in developing new drugs. The research facility is also looking at developing new and cheaper ways of testing the samples so that testing can be done quickly and for a large number of people.

The CCMB has also trained around 25 medical personnel to work in the five medical colleges in Hyderabad and one in Warangal that have been accorded permission to test the samples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCMB coronavirus testing kits coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp