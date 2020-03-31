Comprehensive policy on paddy soon: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the State government would soon formulate a comprehensive policy on paddy and rice.

The draft policy would be placed in the next Cabinet meeting and the Bill would be introduced in the State Legislative Assembly later, said Rao at a meeting with the representatives of rice millers at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

“The State has been transforming into a rice bowl of India. The paddy production has increased manifolds after the construction of irrigation projects. Now, the procurement of paddy and its milling is a big task. Given this, the existing policies are not sufficient. We need a comprehensive policy for the procurement and milling of paddy,” the Chief Minister said. Rao said in the present rabi season, paddy was cultivated in 40 lakh acres of land and it is expected to be cultivated in 55 to 60 lakh acres in next kharif. “The State will produce 2.25 crore tonnes of paddy in two crop seasons,” Rao added.

Stating that the State had 2,200 rice mills, he said they were not sufficient given the increase in paddy production. There was a need to set up new rice mills in the State, Rao said. “The State government will help the rice millers in increasing their profit,” he said. The government would also allot land in the industrial areas for setting up of new rice mills. They would be recognised as food processing units and the government would provide incentives and exemptions to the rice millers.The milling should be done for local needs and for supply to the FCI. Also, the millers should try to export rice to other States and countries.

No harassment

Rao said the officials would not harass the rice millers in the State. The government would bring in changes in the existing systems so that the millers need to obtain various types of permissions from the officials. The government would also give permissions to construct godowns at rice mills.