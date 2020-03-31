STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Comprehensive policy on paddy soon: KCR

Land in industrial areas to be allotted to set up new rice mills; govt to recognise them as food processing units.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holding a meeting with rice mill owners at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holding a meeting with rice mill owners at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the State government would soon formulate a comprehensive policy on paddy and rice.

The draft policy would be placed in the next Cabinet meeting and the Bill would be introduced in the State Legislative Assembly later, said Rao at a meeting with the representatives of rice millers at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

“The State has been transforming into a rice bowl of India. The paddy production has increased manifolds after the construction of irrigation projects. Now, the procurement of paddy and its milling is a big task. Given this, the existing policies are not sufficient. We need a comprehensive policy for the procurement and milling of paddy,” the Chief Minister said. Rao said in the present rabi season, paddy was cultivated in 40 lakh acres of land and it is expected to be cultivated in 55 to 60 lakh acres in next kharif. “The State will produce 2.25 crore tonnes of paddy in two crop seasons,” Rao added.

Stating that the State had 2,200 rice mills, he said they were not sufficient given the increase in paddy production. There was a need to set up new rice mills in the State, Rao said. “The State government will help the rice millers in increasing their profit,” he said. The government would also allot land in the industrial areas for setting up of new rice mills.  They would be recognised as food processing units and the government would provide incentives and exemptions to the rice millers.The milling should be done for local needs and for supply to the FCI. Also, the millers should try to export rice to other States and countries.

No harassment
Rao said the officials would not harass the rice millers in the State. The government would bring in changes in the existing systems so that the millers need to obtain various types of permissions from the officials. The government would also give permissions to construct godowns at rice mills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KCR Telangana Telangana paddy
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp