Coronavirus testing: Private hospitals in Telangana await nod

Five medical institutions have been given approval to test for Covid-19 in the State.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 testing is yet to be started by private hospitals and diagnostic centres in Hyderabad as the ICMR approved hospitals still await proper guidelines by the State government.

The list includes Apollo group of hospitals, SRL Clinics and Medics Lab.

Speaking to Express, a wellplaced source from Apollo Group said, “Currently, we have over 100 test kits, but we are planning to acquire more. However, even though we have been approved by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration, we are yet to receive guidelines from the government to be able to start testing. We have also been in close touch with the Telangana government, as they were the ones to initially approach us.”

