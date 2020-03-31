COVID-19: Five people from Telangana who attended Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin die

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking turn of events, the state government on late Monday night announced that a total of six deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19.

This includes the first death that was reported in the state on March 28, at a private hospital.

However, no clarity has been provided if the five new deaths occurred in a day, or over a period of days.

Apart from this, the state also recorded 6 new positive cases on Monday.

This takes the total count of positive patients to 77. However, a total of 14 people have recovered, including the first case that tested positive on March 1.

Currently, the state has a total of 61 active cases, who are being treated at Gandhi and Chest Hospital.

A statement by the chief minister's office, said, "Corona Virus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi. Among those who attended were some people from Telangana. Of them, six have died. Two in Gandhi Hospital, one each in Apollo Hospital, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and in Gadwal. The special teams under the Collectors have identified these persons who came in contact with these persons, and they are shifted to the hospitals. They were tested and treated."

Furthermore, the press release stated that since those who participated in Markaz prayers were inflicted with Corona, all those participated in the prayers should inform the officials concerned.

The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost. Hence, all those, who went for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform the authorities.

Anyone who has information about them should alert the government, the Medical and Health Department of Telangana State stated in a statement."