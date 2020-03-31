STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dry lockdown leading to withdrawal, mental fog among addicts

Cases of alcohol withdrawal have been reported from Sangareddy, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Sadasivpet, Andole and other areas of the district.

For representational purposes

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: As all liquor shops and bars continue to remain shut, owing to the Covid lockdown, there has been a sudden rise in the number of persons experiencing alcohol withdrawal symptoms in Sangareddy district.

According to information, ever since the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24, as many as 200 people have visited various hospitals seeking treatment for alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

As per the government orders, all liquor shops, bars and pubs in the State would remain shut till April 15.
The medical staff in various hospitals that are already busy in mitigating the Covid outbreak, have to deal with 10 to 20 cases of people with alcohol withdrawal every day.

Few toddy addicts have also been injured themselves, revealed sources, and such people were being referred to Erragadda Mental Hospital. Excise department officials have been collecting the details of people with alcohol withdrawal.

Superintendent of Sangareddy Hospital, K Sangareddy said that around 80 such people visited the hospital on Sunday alone. He said 10 of them were admitted, treated and later discharged.

Locals said that a person in Rajampet had died two days ago due to the non-availability of alcohol.
When Sangareddy Excise circle inspector J Madhu Babu was asked about the issue, he said that some people have lost the mental balance due to non-availability of toddy and were being treated at a hospital.

