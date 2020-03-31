STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lockdown: NGOs in Telangana approach police to distribute food to stranded migrant labourers

The police officials directed Banjara Hills police for considering request of Waseem Ansari of HMK Memorial trust for distributing food to migrated labour who are stranded at several places.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a large number of people, including daily-wage labourers stranded at different places in the city due to lockdown, NGOs and individuals are walking into police stations seeking for permissions for their vehicles carrying food packets and water bottles meant for distribution towards poor people and migrant labourers.

Keeping in mind the contribution of philanthropists, police are issuing permissions to some individuals and NGOs to distribute buttermilk, food packets and other essential sanitary items to people living in slums, and to those people stranded in several places.

For instance, MS Kumar, who is representing bank employees union, approached the Hyderabad police seeking permission for his vehicles to carry food items. In another case, Rahul Bholenath approached Gandhinagar police saying he wants to distribute rice, daal, safety masks and gloves.

The police officials directed Banjara Hills police for considering request of Waseem Ansari of HMK Memorial trust for distributing food to migrated labour who are stranded at several places.

In his request, Waseem said he lost his mother seven days ago and wants to serve people in her name.
However, MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan lodged a complaint on Trafic SI V Venkatnarayana for abusing an auto driver, Mohammed Raheemuddin as he was carrying food for distribution.

When the vehicle was carrying food material to Yousufain Dargah in Nampally, the traffic police detained the auto and seized it.

KT Rama Rao pats cop
Minister KT Rama Rao praised a police constable of Saidabad and his wife for donating rice to the needy people. The constable donated 10 kg rice bags to Team NGOs.  Additional Commissioner of Police, CCS, Sikha Goel visited several camps where police provided shelter to stranded people belonging to different States and distributed food. She said police will take steps to help stranded people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp