Lockdown: NGOs in Telangana approach police to distribute food to stranded migrant labourers

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a large number of people, including daily-wage labourers stranded at different places in the city due to lockdown, NGOs and individuals are walking into police stations seeking for permissions for their vehicles carrying food packets and water bottles meant for distribution towards poor people and migrant labourers.

Keeping in mind the contribution of philanthropists, police are issuing permissions to some individuals and NGOs to distribute buttermilk, food packets and other essential sanitary items to people living in slums, and to those people stranded in several places.

For instance, MS Kumar, who is representing bank employees union, approached the Hyderabad police seeking permission for his vehicles to carry food items. In another case, Rahul Bholenath approached Gandhinagar police saying he wants to distribute rice, daal, safety masks and gloves.

The police officials directed Banjara Hills police for considering request of Waseem Ansari of HMK Memorial trust for distributing food to migrated labour who are stranded at several places.

In his request, Waseem said he lost his mother seven days ago and wants to serve people in her name.

However, MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan lodged a complaint on Trafic SI V Venkatnarayana for abusing an auto driver, Mohammed Raheemuddin as he was carrying food for distribution.

When the vehicle was carrying food material to Yousufain Dargah in Nampally, the traffic police detained the auto and seized it.

KT Rama Rao pats cop

Minister KT Rama Rao praised a police constable of Saidabad and his wife for donating rice to the needy people. The constable donated 10 kg rice bags to Team NGOs. Additional Commissioner of Police, CCS, Sikha Goel visited several camps where police provided shelter to stranded people belonging to different States and distributed food. She said police will take steps to help stranded people.