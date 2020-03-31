STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials provide food to those stranded

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada requested the migrant labourers to cooperate with officials and stay in the town till lockdown is lifted.

Published: 31st March 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 10:22 AM

Man serves food to the stranded amid coronavirus lockdown.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to ensure the safety of those people who got stranded in the State due to the lockdown, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) officials arranged temporary shelter for them at Konda Satyalaxmi in Karimnagar and Mahalaxmi Gardens in Alugunur.

Those who got stranded in Karimnagar include labourers from various states and the students of Agriculture University hailing from various districts.

According to information, most migrant labourers got stuck in the State while they were on their way to native villages.

Meanwhile, MCK Commissioner Valluri Kranthi visited both the shelters on Monday and interacted with the medical and health authorities who conducted health screen tests on the labourers and students. In the meantime, the officials also distributed medicines among the migrant labourers

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvda Ajay Kumar on Monday distributed food packets among migrant labourers stranded here in Khammam town. District Collector RV Karnan and CP Tafseer Iqubal accompanied him and observed the lockdown measures in the town. On Monday, they visited the fifth division in the city and interacted with the migrant labourers who worked at various granite companies.

