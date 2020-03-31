SSC examinations postponed again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SSC examinations, which were already postponed and were to be held from March 31 to April 6, have been further postponed as the lockdown in Telangana has been extended up to April 14.

A circular issued by the Director of Government Examinations on Monday said that the new schedule of the exams will be intimated later.

The exams began on March 19 and a couple of exams had already been conducted. The remaining examinations will now be held from a date to be announced by the government.

The decision was taken after a division bench of Telangana High Court issued an order to this effect.

The bench comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman passed the above order in the PIL filed by M Bala Krishna, faculty in a private educational institution in the city, seeking postponement of SSC examinations.