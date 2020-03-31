Telangana’s FCI unit strives to supply grains to all southern states

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) Telangana unit on Monday stated they will strive to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains to all southern states.

The state FCI godowns have about 20 lakh metric tonnes of rice. Overcoming the hardships of operational difficulties in the lockdown, the authorities are ensuring the supply of essential commodities.

Nearly 54,000 boiled rice and 13,000 raw rice stocks were transported to various regions in South after enforcement of lockdown.

FCI procured 22,187 metric tonnes from the State Civil Supplies department. The State Civil Supplies stocked 8.5 lakh metric tonnes in FCI godowns.