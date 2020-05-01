STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
69K migrants stuck at Khammam, Kothagudem

As many as 69,000 labourers are stuck in the two district, of which 40,000 are from Maharashtra and remaining belong to Odisha, Chhattishgarh and other States.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants walk to their hometown. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the wake of  the announcement made by Union Government allowing migrant labourers to go their native States, district administration officials of Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem are planning to send migrant labourers who are struck in both districts due to lockdown.

As many as 69,000 labourers are stuck in the two district, of which 40,000 are from Maharashtra and remaining belong to Odisha, Chhattishgarh and other States. Most of the migrant labourers came to Telangana to work in chilly fields, brick kilns and for doing road works, railway lane works and other constructions works.

Due to lockdown they have become unemployed, and have no money left for food and shelter. Recently, many migrant labourers staged protest and urged the government to send them to their native places. 
Khammam Collector RV Karnan said they were consulting with other State officials for shifting the labourers and the process would take two-three days. Bhadradri-Kothagudem Collector MV Reddy said, ‘’We have 25,000 migrant labourers and we are consulting with other State officials in this regard.”
 

