Coronavirus: Three die in Telangana; sudden spurt in cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the number of COVID-19 cases was dipping, the trend reversed on Thursday with 22 cases being reported, taking the total number of cases to 1,038. Another jarring development was that three persons, who had other ailments besides COVID, died, taking the total toll to 28.

Of those who lost the battle against COVID, one was a 48-year-old man from Ramanthapur, who died 12 hours after he was admitted at Gandhi Hospital. He also had diabetes, blood pressure, obesity and pneumonia.

33 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged

The second victim was a 76-year-old man from Vanasthalipuram. He had heart and kidney ailments and pneumonia besides COVID-19. The end came for him within 24 hours of being admitted to hospital.

The third casualty was a 44-year-old woman from Durganagar at Ziaguda. She was admitted to Gandhi Hospital and was on ventilator on Wednesday. She also had blood pressure, diabetes and pneumonia.

On the brighter side, 33 patients who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 were discharged from Gandhi Hospital, who included a 50-year-old doctor. He was admitted to the hospital about 20 days ago.