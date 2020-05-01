Gadwal district readies 14 vehicles for hospital service

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: In view of people in rural areas facing several hurdles in reaching hospitals in case of health emergencies, the district administration has hired 11 four-wheelers (Toofan) and three ambulances to ferry people to hospitals on a 24/7 basis.

During a review meeting held with medical and health officials at the district collectorate on Thursday, Collector Sruthi Ojha said that 11 Toofan vehicles would be stationed at 11 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and one ambulance each in Gadwal, Dharoor and Ieeja.

People living in the area under the jurisdiction of PHCs can contact the PHC directly or approach the local Asha worker or ANM, so that they can call the Toofan vehicle immediately. To contact private ambulances in Dharoor, Ieeja and Gadwal, people can contact the ambulance drivers directly.