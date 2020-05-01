Harish inaugurates third motor of Ranganayaka Sagar

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Thursday, expressed his immense happiness over Godavari water reaching the Ranganayaka Sagar project at Chandlapur village. Though the Godavari water reached Ranganayaka Sagar from Sarjipool on April 24, the officials concerned had been busy till Thursday to fix all the technical issues. After the officials confirmed that all technical issues have been resolved, Harish visited the project on Thursday evening and inaugurated its third motor.