HC dismisses pleas against Wakf land notification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions that challenged a 30-year-old gazette notification declaring the land, spread across 294 acres at Boduppal village in Medchal Malkajgiri district, as Wakf property. The HC held that once a land is notified as Wakf land, the registering authority is restrained from entertaining deeds of conveyance.

According to the petitioners, the land previously belonged to pattadars. The petitioners stated that no notice was issued to any person interested in the property before issuing the gazette notification.The standing counsel for Wakf board submitted that the petitions challenging the notification dated February 9, 1989, are not maintainable on the sole ground of inordinate delay and latches.

He asserted that the subject property is a Wakf property and occupancy rights certificate issued in 1996 has no legal sanctity. Registration of deeds of conveyance on Wakf properties is not permissible as long as it is a Wakf land, he contended. After hearing the case, Justice Naveen Rao stated that no case is made out to invalidate the gazette publication, and the petitioners may have to avail remedy under Section 6 and 83 of the Wakf Act, 1995 to assert their title or to avail any other remedy.