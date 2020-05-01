STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC dismisses pleas against Wakf land notification

He asserted that the subject property is a Wakf property and occupancy rights certificate issued in 1996 has no legal sanctity.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions that challenged a 30-year-old gazette notification declaring the land, spread across 294 acres at Boduppal village in Medchal Malkajgiri district, as Wakf property. The HC held that once a land is notified as Wakf land, the registering authority is restrained from entertaining deeds of conveyance.   

According to the petitioners, the land previously belonged to pattadars. The petitioners stated that no notice was issued to any person interested in the property before issuing the gazette notification.The standing counsel for Wakf board submitted that the petitions challenging the notification dated February 9, 1989, are not maintainable on the sole ground of inordinate delay and latches. 

He asserted that the subject property is a Wakf property and occupancy rights certificate issued in 1996 has no legal sanctity. Registration of deeds of conveyance on Wakf properties is not permissible as long as it is a Wakf land, he contended. After hearing the case, Justice Naveen Rao stated that no case is made out to invalidate the gazette publication, and the petitioners may have to avail remedy under Section 6 and 83 of the Wakf Act, 1995 to assert their title or to avail any other remedy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp