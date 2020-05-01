KTR urges Centre to help small, medium industries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that it was the responsibility of the Central Government to help the small and medium industries in the IT sector. Rama Rao on Thursday wrote a letter to the Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the measures to be taken by the Centre for the survival of micro and small industries, especially in IT sector. The letter was a follow up by KTR after the Union Minister’s recent video conference.

KTR suggested standard health code at IT parks and SEZs. The borrowing capacity of industries should also be raised by 50 per cent, so that they can give wages to staff for next three to four months time. The loans should be interest-free, he said. Rama Rao also suggested that the deadline to get the direct benefits by the SEZs was over by March 31, 2020. This should be extended by at least another year. The the density of employees in various industries was more than the office space. Each industry should allocate 100 to 125 square feet space for each employee, Rama Rao said.

He said around six lakh employees depend directly or indirectly on IT sector in Hyderabad. All of them were feeling the pinch of the present crisis. However, the impact was big on small companies, Rama Rao said and urged the Union Minister to give some exemptions to MSME sector in IT industry. He requested the Union Minister to release the pending GST and IT refunds to the MSME sector. If the refund amount is Rs 25 lakh it should be released fully.

If the amount is above Rs 25 lakh, at least 50 per cent amount should be refunded, Rama Rao said. He suggested giving short term loans to MSME sector which could avoid lay-offs. Rama Rao also suggested the Union Minister to set up a help desk in IT Department for effective coordination with various departments.

