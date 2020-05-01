STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oustees firm despite court order

on Thursday after the oustees delayed vacating their homes by another day and the district administration sent officials and earthmovers to the areas.

According to sources, the officials concerned will soon start the trial run of water into Kondapochamma reservoir at Vanti Mamidi village in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel Assembly constituency.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The situation turned tense at the villages of Mamidyala and Bailampur, which will be submerged by the Kondapochamma project, on Thursday after the oustees delayed vacating their homes by another day and the district administration sent officials and earthmovers to the areas.

Despite the court directing that the villages be evacuated, only some people left Bailampur, while around 20 families at Mamidyala refused to budge until the government paid them under the R&R package. According to the oustees, 10 people from Mamidyala village were to get open plots and another 10, the relief package.

District officials, however, said they would be paid once they reached the R&R colony. This made the situation tense as neither sides backed down. Police and officials waited at the villages from morning and left only at night. The residents of Mamidyala said the officials were hinting at using force. They said they could vacate by Friday and would go to court if any injustice was meted out to them.

