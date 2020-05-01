Pay Rs 10 lakh to families, says Uttam 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the government to sanction `10 lakh ex-gratia to families of patients who died of Covid-19 and said that the Congress State unit would also extend financial assistance to the family members of the deceased patients.

An all-party delegation led by the TPCC chief submitted a representation to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Thursday on lapses in combating the Covid-19. Uttam questioned whether the State government had merged the Centre’s scheme of 5 kg rice into the State government scheme of 12 kg. TTDP chief L Ramana, CPI State Secretary Chada Venkatreddy, and TJS president M Kodandaram were also present.