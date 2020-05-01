STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay Rs 10 lakh to families, says Uttam 

An all-party delegation led by the TPCC chief submitted a representation to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Thursday on lapses in combating the Covid-19.

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the government to sanction `10 lakh ex-gratia to families of patients who died of Covid-19 and said that the Congress State unit would also extend financial assistance to the family members of the deceased patients.  

Uttam questioned whether the State government had merged the Centre's scheme of 5 kg rice into the State government scheme of 12 kg. TTDP chief L Ramana, CPI State Secretary Chada Venkatreddy, and TJS president M Kodandaram were also present. 

