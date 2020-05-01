STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Revanth smells a scam in Laxai MoU with IICT

The MoU is meant to facilitate the manufacture of pharma ingredients and intermediates for drugs to treat Coronavirus.    

Published: 01st May 2020 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy.

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that little-known pharma company Laxai Life Sciences Pvt Ltd had entered into an MoU with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology to manufacture APIs and drug intermediates because Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had lobbied for the same.

The MoU is meant to facilitate the manufacture of pharma ingredients and intermediates for drugs to treat Coronavirus.  Revealing that the Director of Laxai Life Sciences, Pakala Rajendra Prasad, was IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s brother-in-law, Revanth alleged that the MoU was a “scam”.

Stating that the Chief Minister had lobbied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Laxai the lucrative pharma contract, Revanth said he would raise the matter in Parliament. Reading out a long list of reputed pharma companies based in Hyderabad, Revanth wondered why none of them had been considered. “How can a newly established company be given such a crucial contract,” the Congress leader asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp