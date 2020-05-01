Revanth smells a scam in Laxai MoU with IICT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that little-known pharma company Laxai Life Sciences Pvt Ltd had entered into an MoU with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology to manufacture APIs and drug intermediates because Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had lobbied for the same.

The MoU is meant to facilitate the manufacture of pharma ingredients and intermediates for drugs to treat Coronavirus. Revealing that the Director of Laxai Life Sciences, Pakala Rajendra Prasad, was IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s brother-in-law, Revanth alleged that the MoU was a “scam”.

Stating that the Chief Minister had lobbied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Laxai the lucrative pharma contract, Revanth said he would raise the matter in Parliament. Reading out a long list of reputed pharma companies based in Hyderabad, Revanth wondered why none of them had been considered. “How can a newly established company be given such a crucial contract,” the Congress leader asked.