Sattupalli MLA distributes food, fodder

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah turned good samaritan on Thursday when he distributed food and groceries worth Rs 90 lakh to caste-based professionals in his constituency. He also gave away nearly Rs10 lakh worth fodder for cows at three goshalas in Khammam town.

He explained to the farmers the problems that cows could face on not getting fodder. They agreed to give 100 tractors of fodder, worth Rs 10 lakh. The Sattupalli MLA appealed to the people in the district to protect cows and the Hindu tradition.