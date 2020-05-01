Social ostracisation: Girl returns home with protection

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: The 20-year-old girl student, P Nagalaxmi, who attempted suicide at Peddagollagudem in Dammapet mandal on Wednesday after she was denied entry into the village by the villagers fearing the spread of COVID-19 as she returned from a training camp in Maharasthra, came back to her house with police protection on Thursday.

According to Aswaraopet police CI B Raj Gopal, the girl was taken home on Thursday morning after she was discharged from the hospital. Before she was dropped home, a team of officials interacted with the villagers and explained that she was not infected.